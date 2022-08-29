Hot & Humid With Scattered Tuesday Storms

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated shower possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the day. Scattered storms possible in the evening as a cold front moves through. High: 91.

Wednesday: Slightly lower humidity in wake of cold front. Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Notes:

– NASA’s Artemis I launch was scrubbed Monday morning due to issues with an engine bleed. The next launch window opens at 12:48 p.m. ET on Friday September 2nd.

Tropics:

– There are four areas highlighted in the tropics as of Monday afternoon, but the only real player is an area of low pressure located in the central Atlantic. For now, odds are low this system reaches the U.S., but if it did it would be next week. Odds are high this becomes our next Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin