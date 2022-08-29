Police: Man Arrested For Killing One Person, Seriously Injuring 2 After Shooting At East Charlotte Home

The Latest:

Police say they charged Tyrell Brace with 1st degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in reference to a triple shooting that happened in January in east Charlotte. Police say the shooting took place on Leigh Avenue, not Woodside Avenue as previously reported.

Read below for more details.

Original Story (Posted: January 30, 2022):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting at an east Charlotte home Saturday night, according to CMPD.

On January 29th around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Leigh Avenue.

At the scene, officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway.

A short time later, officers were contacted in reference to three gunshot victims that had arrived at area hospitals.

Detectives determined these victims were shot during the incident on Woodside Avenue and none of the victims were residents of the home that was shot into.

Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one victim, later identified as Elante’Nasir Thompson, 23, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.