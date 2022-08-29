Rowan County Seeing Uptick In COVID-19 Cases After Children Return To School

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Rowan County say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in children ages 5 to 17 since the beginning of school on August 10th.

Officials say cases in that age group have almost doubled in the county. Officials want to remind parents that you can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure your child is vaccinated and/or boosted.

The county wants to stress the importance of sanitizing and washing your hands. Be sure to keep your child home if they have been in close contact to someone who is positive with COVID-19.

Rowan County is now at Medium Risk for COVID-19, with 377 known cases and 11 new, confirmed hospital admissions among county residents. The county’s positivity rate continues to decline in agency testing and is currently 23%.

Rowan County Public Health continues to urge you to do the following things to help stop the spread of COVID-19: