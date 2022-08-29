Rowan County Seeing Uptick In COVID-19 Cases After Children Return To School

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Rowan County say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in children ages 5 to 17 since the beginning of school on August 10th.
Officials say cases in that age group have almost doubled in the county. Officials want to remind parents that you can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure your child is vaccinated and/or boosted.
The county wants to stress the importance of sanitizing and washing your hands. Be sure to keep your child home if they have been in close contact to someone who is positive with COVID-19.
Rowan County is now at Medium Risk for COVID-19, with 377 known cases and 11 new, confirmed hospital admissions among county residents. The county’s positivity rate continues to decline in agency testing and is currently 23%.
Rowan County Public Health continues to urge you to do the following things to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay up to date on vaccinations, including recommended booster doses.
- Wear a high-quality mask when going out in public.
- Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Maintain ventilation improvements.
- Follow the recommendations for isolation, if you have suspected or a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- If you are at a high risk of getting very sick, talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions. They may suggest that you wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as a N95 mask, when indoors and out in public.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when inside with them. For more information on how to receive FREE tests, please visit NC DHHS or the USPS.
- Seek out a prescription for antiviral pills, such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, within the first five days that your symptoms appear. For more information on treatment, please visit the NCDHHS website.