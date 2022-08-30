Drier Air Builds In Through Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered PM showers associated with a cold front move across the Piedmont. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: AM patchy fog possible. Humidity will fall through the day in wake of the cold front. Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Tropics:

– There are two areas highlighted in the tropics as of Tuesday afternoon. One with a high chance of development located in the south/central Atlantic and the other with a medium chance of development located off the coast of africa. Long range computer models are indicating the low pressure in the south/central Atlantic will end up turning away from the United states next week. We will watch.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin