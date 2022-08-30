Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls Prepare To Face Porter Ridge
Our BahakelSports.com Game Of The Week brought to you by Bojangles features a Battle of The Ridges: Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge. WCCB's Jeff Taylor checks in with the Ragin' Bulls before Friday's matchup.
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Week 3 of the high school football season is here!
The September 2nd Game of the Week kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday and will stream live on BahakelSports.com
The game will also re-air on WCCB Charlotte at 11 p.m.