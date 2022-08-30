Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls Prepare To Face Porter Ridge

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Week 3 of the high school football season is here!

Our BahakelSports.com Game Of The Week brought to you by Bojangles features a Battle of The Ridges: Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge. WCCB’s Jeff Taylor checks in with the Ragin’ Bulls as they prepare for Friday night’s matchup.

The September 2nd Game of the Week kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday and will stream live on BahakelSports.com

The game will also re-air on WCCB Charlotte at 11 p.m.