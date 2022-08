CHARLOTTE — Detectives are investigating the city’s latest homicide in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place.

Police and paramedics were called around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of two people shot at Pressley Ridge Apartments off Pressley Road.

MEDIC says one person died at the scene and a second person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium CMC.

This is a developing story.