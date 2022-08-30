Mining Concerns Continue As Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. – Wednesday, Piedmont Lithium will hold an open house for its new headquarters in Belmont, with a visit from Senator Thom Tillis.

The company hopes to win approval on its plan for a lithium mine east of Cherryville.

But neighbors continue to have concerns.

Richard and Leanne Pembleton moved from Atlanta to rural Gaston County a few years ago to get away from city life.

The couple has donkeys and raise chickens on several acres off Long Shoals Road.

But now, they worry their peaceful country life could be disrupted if the mine is built.

Piedmont Lithium claims the site will be one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost producers of Lithium Hydroxide and would be more sustainable than other lithium mines in China and South America.

Neighbors worry about pollution and their wells drying up.

“It would be hard for me to leave this place, with all of the improvements that we’ve made it and turned it into our dream, literally our dream come true,” says neighbor Richard Pembleton.

Piedmont Lithium still needs a mining permit from the state and rezoning approval from Gaston County.

If they get those things, they hope to start mining by late 2025 or early 2026.