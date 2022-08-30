Police: 3 Arrested In Iredell County On Drug And Child Abuse Charges

1/4 Nathan Prentice

2/4 Crystal Winstead

3/4 Avery Queen

4/4 Nathan Prentice







STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three people were arrested on Thursday after a search of a home in Iredell County revealed numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to the use and sale of illegal drugs, police say.

On Thursday, August 25th, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Department of Social Services regarding child abuse where minors located in a home on Twilight Lane had been exposed to illegal narcotics.

When investigators arrived at the home, they discovered it to be in disarray.

While speaking with the adults of the home, police say one person admitted to selling drugs.

Based on the information gathered, investigators obtained and conducted a search warrant on the home.

During the execution of the warrant, Nathan James Prentice was found hiding under the home with a firearm in his possession, according to a news release.

Police say the search also uncovered numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to the use and sale of illegal drugs.

After the search, investigators arrested and charged Nathan Prentice and Crystal Winstead.

Winstead was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant and Prentice was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, according to a news release.

Police say both suspects were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Magistrate Russell issued a $1,000 unsecured bond to Winstead and Magistrate R. Imes gave a $20,000 secured bond to Prentice.

On Friday, August 26th, 2022, police say Winstead, Queen, and Prentice were charged with an additional felony and misdemeanor charges.

Crystal Rose Winstead was charged with:

Felony Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Two Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency.

Winstead appeared before Magistrate M. Nethken who issued a $25,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

Avery Dale Queen was charged with:

Two Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor.

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Queen also appeared before Magistrate M. Nethken who issued a $25,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

Nathan James Prentice was charged with:

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Prentice was issued a $20,000 secured bond by Magistrate M. Nethken, according to a news release.