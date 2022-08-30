Police: Rock Hill Middle School Student Charged For Bringing Gun Onto Campus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old student at Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill was arrested and charged for bringing a gun onto campus Tuesday morning and pointing it at another student, police say.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Rock Hill Police Department School Resource Officer for Dutchman Creek Middle School was observing students transition classes when the students on the Elective hallway started running and yelling “someone’s got a gun.”

The School Resource Officer started going to the area where the students were running from when a staff member stated he had the student that was involved.

Police say the School Resource Officer and staff member took the 14-year-old student to the Administration Office where an

administrative search was conducted by the principal, but no firearm was located during the search.

The School Resource Officer and School Administrators continued to investigate.

Detectives say it was found during a physical altercation in the restroom, on the Elective hallway, a black handgun fell from the pants of the 14-year-old student.

Police say the 14-year-old student picked up the handgun and pointed it at the other student involved in the altercation.

This caused the students in the restroom to flee resulting in the disturbance that led the staff member and School Resource Officer to investigate, according to a news release.

Police say a search of the restroom conducted by officers yielded a black handgun being found stuffed in a toilet paper

dispenser.

The handgun matched the description given by students in the restroom at the time of the incident, according to a news release.

Police arrested the 14-year-old and took them to the Rock Hill Law Center where they were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Handgun by a person under 18, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

Police say the 14-year-old was placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.