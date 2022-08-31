8PM: DC’s Stargirl “Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder”

With Starman back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About DC’s Stargirl:

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.