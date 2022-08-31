Artists Submission Open For Charlotte SHOUT! 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT! is seeking artist submissions for a variety of creative opportunities as part of SHOUT! 2023.

Artists from across the Charlotte region are invited to apply by October 10th.

Officials say all artists who are commissioned to participate in Charlotte SHOUT! are paid for their work.

More than 1.8 million people experienced uptown during the 17 days of Charlotte SHOUT! in 2022, according to a news release.

Officials say the event generated an estimated economic impact of $10 million.

About Charlotte SHOUT!:

Uptown Charlotte will be filled with creative energy as Charlotte SHOUT!, an aspirational, multi-week festival designed to showcase our community’s creativity, innovation, diversity and resilience, returns from March 31st-April 16th, 2023.

The festival is once again presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and produced by Charlotte Center City Partners.

The beloved interactive art installation Impulse, featuring 16 light-up see-saws that have become an iconic part of SHOUT!, will return to Levine Avenue of the Arts. Additional programming—including concerts, food festivals and streeteries, public art and more—will be announced over the coming months.