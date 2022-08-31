Artists Submission Open For Charlotte SHOUT! 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT! is seeking artist submissions for a variety of creative opportunities as part of SHOUT! 2023.
Artists from across the Charlotte region are invited to apply by October 10th.
Officials say all artists who are commissioned to participate in Charlotte SHOUT! are paid for their work.
More than 1.8 million people experienced uptown during the 17 days of Charlotte SHOUT! in 2022, according to a news release.
Officials say the event generated an estimated economic impact of $10 million.
Any local artists interested in applying can click here.
For more information on Charlotte SHOUT! 2023 click here.
About Charlotte SHOUT!:
Uptown Charlotte will be filled with creative energy as Charlotte SHOUT!, an aspirational, multi-week festival designed to showcase our community’s creativity, innovation, diversity and resilience, returns from March 31st-April 16th, 2023.
The festival is once again presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and produced by Charlotte Center City Partners.
The beloved interactive art installation Impulse, featuring 16 light-up see-saws that have become an iconic part of SHOUT!, will return to Levine Avenue of the Arts. Additional programming—including concerts, food festivals and streeteries, public art and more—will be announced over the coming months.
“Our team started planning the 2023 edition of Charlotte SHOUT! almost as soon as this year’s festival ended,” said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer at Charlotte Center City Partners and the executive producer of Charlotte SHOUT! “We can’t wait to invite people from across our region and beyond to experience the exceptional programming that we are curating from around the corner and around the world.”