CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sarah. Sarah is a sweet 5-month-old puppy that is looking for her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Sarah or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

CMPD AC&C is in need of long-term fosters and adopters as the shelter is full. Click here for more information on how you can help.