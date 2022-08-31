Drier Air Sticks Around Through Thursday

Forecast:

Tonight: Beautiful! Clear skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Humidity will gradually rise. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Partly sunny. Higher humidity with a tropical airmass back in place. Highs top out in the upper 80s with widely scattered PM showers.

Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers, but not a washout.

Weekend Beach Outlook: Mid 80s along the coast with isolated to widely scattered showers.

Weekend Mountain Outlook: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Widely scattered showers.

Tropics:

* If today ends without a named storm, it would only be the third August since 1950 with no storms. The last time this occurred was in 1997 – 25 years ago! *

– There are three areas highlighted in the tropics as of Wednesday afternoon. Two with high chances of development. One located in the south/central Atlantic and the other located in the central Atlantic. The one in the central Atlantic is absolutely no threat to the U.S. as it is moving away. We are also watching an area off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a medium 50% chance of formation. We will watch.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin