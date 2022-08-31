Leaky Battleship In Texas Completes Trip For $35M Repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — The greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that’s raised concerns it could sink.

To fix that, the foundation in charge of the USS Texas’ care on Wednesday towed it from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for much-needed repairs.

The 110-year-old ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas. The president of the Battleship Texas Foundation says the ship’s departure early Wednesday was perfect.

The ship arrived in Galveston at around 4 p.m. after a 40-mile journey that took about nine hours. Travis Davis, with the foundation, says the ship did well.