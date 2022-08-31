Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont, Ahead Of Planned Mine

BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium held a grand opening for its new headquarters in Belmont Wednesday.

The company hopes to open a lithium mine in Gaston County, though some neighbors have concerns.

Piedmont wants to build the mine on a site off Highway 150, east of Cherryville.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis attended the open house in support of the mine project.

Tillis says he’s confident any issues will be resolved in the permitting process.

“Doing the water quality surveys with the well measurements, all those sorts of things are the things that when they’re completed, I can look constituents in the eye and say this can be done safely and sustainably, and that’s a very important part of the process,” Tillis says.

A Federal permit has already been approved.

But Piedmont Lithium still needs a mining permit from the state and rezoning approval from Gaston County.

If they get those things, they hope to start mining by late 2025 or early 2026.