Around The Crown 10K Returns To Uptown September 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Runners are invited to register for 2022’s Around the Crown 10K while prices are the lowest they’ll be all year.

Presented by Truist, the race brings runners back to I-277 for the best views of the Queen City on Labor Day Weekend.

Officials say from January 12th through January 28th registration will cost $30 per person.

Whats New In ’22:

Medal Opt In/Out. Runners can choose to forgo getting a metal in exchange for making a donation to one of the races’ beneficiaries.

Free Race Day Photos.

Start Line = Community. In an effort to make running and racing in Charlotte more inclusive, Around the Crown will continue Truist Training Tours

Greener(er) is Better. Around the Crown is partnering with Low Impact Alliance Sustain Charlotte



Click here to register for race day!