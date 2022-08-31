Around The Crown 10K Returns To Uptown September 4th

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Runners are invited to register for 2022’s Around the Crown 10K while prices are the lowest they’ll be all year.

Presented by Truist, the race brings runners back to I-277 for the best views of the Queen City on Labor Day Weekend.

Officials say from January 12th through January 28th registration will cost $30 per person.

Whats New In ’22:

  • Medal Opt In/Out.
    • Runners can choose to forgo getting a metal in exchange for making a donation to one of the races’ beneficiaries.
  • Free Race Day Photos.
  • Start Line = Community.
    • In an effort to make running and racing in Charlotte more inclusive, Around the Crown will continue Truist Training Tours.
  • Greener(er) is Better.

Click here to register for race day!