Around The Crown 10K Returns To Uptown September 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Runners are invited to register for 2022’s Around the Crown 10K while prices are the lowest they’ll be all year.
Presented by Truist, the race brings runners back to I-277 for the best views of the Queen City on Labor Day Weekend.
Officials say from January 12th through January 28th registration will cost $30 per person.
Whats New In ’22:
- Medal Opt In/Out.
- Runners can choose to forgo getting a metal in exchange for making a donation to one of the races’ beneficiaries.
- Free Race Day Photos.
- Start Line = Community.
- In an effort to make running and racing in Charlotte more inclusive, Around the Crown will continue Truist Training Tours.
- Greener(er) is Better.
- Around the Crown is partnering with Low Impact Alliance and Sustain Charlotte to focus on sustainability efforts.
Click here to register for race day!