Golden State Warriors Honored As San Francisco Mayor Gives Steph Curry The Key To The City

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee gave Steph Curry an honorary key for leading the Golden State Warriors into the second round of playoffs.

The star point guard was honored at the San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday, August 30th.

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the San Antonio Spurs during a six-game series that finalized last Thursday.

Mayor Lee stated, ” The entire San Francisco Bay area is so proud, Our city knows the future holds great things.”

Curry attended the ceremony with his wife and youngest daughter. The honored player thanked Warrior fans for their support, as hundreds of fans squeezed into the City Hall rotunda and on the upper levels of the building.