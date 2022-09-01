Humidity & Rain Returns This Weekend
Hot on Friday with humidity gradually rising
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Humidity will rise back to ‘a bit humid’. Highs near 90.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Higher humidity. Highs top out in the upper 80s with widely scattered showers.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. We could possibly be wedged in which would result in cooler temperatures.
Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. IF a Carolina Wedge develops we will struggle to reach 80. If not, highs will top out in the mid 80s.
Weekend Beach Outlook: Mid 80s along the coast with scattered showers.
Weekend Mountain Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to possibly numerous showers. Highs near 70 (watching for a possible wedge).
Tropics:
– We now have Tropical Storm Danielle. This storm is quickly strengthening and is forecast to become a hurricane. This is no threat to land.
– We are also watching two more areas of disorganized showers in the Atlantic. One with a high development chance and one with a low.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin