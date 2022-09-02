Cabarrus County Schools Ban All Bags At Football Games Starting Friday

CABARRUS CO., N.C. — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools say with the safety of students and fans as a top priority, and in agreement with local law enforcement, spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events.

The new rule will take effect beginning Friday, September 2nd, with only two exceptions.

Officials say individuals with medically necessary bags and diaper bags when accompanying an infant/toddler will be allowed into games.

Both medical and diaper bags must be screened at the gate prior to entry, according to the Cabarrus County Schools website.