CATS: Matthews Alive Festival Detours

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival.

The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:

All bus stops on John Street between Highway 51 and Trade Street.

All bus stops on Trade Street between John Street and Highway 51.

All bus stops on Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

The bus stop on Independence Point Parkway between Target and Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Passengers can utilize the bus stops at any safe location along the detour for routes 27 and 51, mainly along Highway 51 between Monroe Road and Sam Newell. See bus stop signage for details.

For more information, visit RideTransit.org or contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.