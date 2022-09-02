Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area.

Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S.

Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available via the Walgreens app, 1-800-WALGREENS, or online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine starting September, 2nd for vaccinations beginning next week.

Officials say additional appointments will be added daily as inventory begins to arrive at stores.

Patients are encouraged to get their COVID-19 booster along with their flu shot to save a trip and help reduce community spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Click here to learn more about the vaccines available at Walgreens.