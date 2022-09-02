Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug And Stolen Vehicle Charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a man after conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County on Thursday and finding illegal drugs inside.

On September 1st, while responding to a shots fired call, Lincoln County deputies say they observed a vehicle parked at a home on Nolen Acres Lane.

This car matched the description of a black Honda Accord reported stolen in Charlotte back in August of 2022, according to a news release.

While discussing the location of the vehicle, officers say they noticed the vehicle coming out of Nolen Acres Lane and turning on Highway 73.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Tucker’s Grove Church Road.

A check of the license plate revealed it did not belong on the car, which also came back as stolen out of Charlotte, according to a news release.

Police say the driver of the stolen car, Brent Blankenship, 37, of Dallas, N.C. was asked to step out of the car and placed under arrest for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Deputies searched Blankenship during this incident and located a clear baggie of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

Police say a search of the stolen vehicle turned up additional quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The methamphetamine seized totaled just under 114 grams, according to a news release.

Officers also seized the drug paraphernalia and $480 in cash.

Police say Blankenship was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate where he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and displaying an

expired registration plate.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, according to a news release.