Stanly County Reports 1st Monkeypox Case

STANLY CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Stanly County Health Department was informed of the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Stanly County.

Health officials say the individual is in isolation at home at this time.

Stanly County Health Department is working with the individual to identify close contacts.

Officials say to protect this person’s privacy, their identity will not be revealed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported the first case of monkeypox in North Carolina on June 23rd, 2022.

As of September 2nd, 2022, officials say there have been 346 confirmed cases in North Carolina.

David Jenkins, Stanly County Health and Human Services Director explains, “The threat to Stanly County from monkeypox is extremely low, but we still encourage all residents to know the symptoms and be aware of the risk factors.”

Health officials say people most commonly get monkeypox through close and sustained skin-to-skin contact, including but not limited to intimate and sexual contact.

The virus can also spread through contact with body fluids such as saliva or fluid from the lesions of infected individuals.

Officials say monkeypox is rarely fatal and most people get better on their own.

Those with monkeypox that do not have symptoms cannot spread the virus to others and the risk to the public is low at this time.

Officials say monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

A rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus, and could be on other

areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

Officials say if someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed, according to a news release.

Officials say the illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Monkeypox Prevention Steps:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often.

Individuals who have been exposed to someone who has had monkeypox or feel they are eligible to receive the vaccine, can call Stanly County Health Department at 704-982-9171 for screening and scheduling.

For more information about vaccine eligibility visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/monkeypox.