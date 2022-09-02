Twitter Announces Editing Feature, With A Catch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It is the new Twitter feature users have been asking for since basically the beginning of Twitter. Soon, you’ll be able to edit your tweets. The social media giant announced its edit button on Thursday. Right now, the feature is just in-house. Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to edit in a few weeks. And eventually it’ll roll out to everyone.

But here’s the catch. You only have 30-minutes to edit your tweet, and readers will still be able to view the previous versions of the text after edits.

Our question of the night: do you like Twitter’s new edit feature?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson