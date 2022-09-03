Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties.

Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks on Northbound Interstate-77, underneath a bridge and near mile marker 39.

The traitor-trailer then hit the stop sticks, overturned, and struck the two vehicles of the Highway Patrol Troopers.

The troopers were outside of their vehicles and were not injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has no-life-threating injuries and was taken to a local hospital. There is no word yet on what charges he will face.

Check back with WCCB-TV for updates.