Patchy Dense Fog Likely Tuesday Morning

Forecast: Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s. Patchy dense fog will develop overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday: AM patchy fog. Partly sunny. Widely scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday: Partly sunny. Widely scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Thursday: Partly sunny. Not as hot. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Notes: – 2 people were fatally struck by lightning while riding jet skis in Puerto Rico yesterday. The 2022 lightning fatality count is now at 17. Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 21 lightning fatalities through September 4th.

Tropics:

– Thanks to a dip in the Jet Stream over the east coast, Tropical Storm Earl will turn away from the United States.

– Hurricane Danielle is no threat to the United States. Danielle will eventually move over cooler water and into an area of higher wind shear.

Have a great Labor Day and week ahead!

Kaitlin