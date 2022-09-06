Charlotte Knights To Bring Awareness To World Suicide Prevention Day With Charity Baseball Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On September 10th, the Charlotte Knights will hold a charity baseball game for World Suicide Prevention Day starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person, with $4 going to support the nonprofit Wellness Action Recovery.

Wellness Action Recovery is a local nonprofit that brings awareness to mental health and tries to stop suicide through education and positive action.

Officials say the entire uptown skyline will be lit up teal and purple to bring awareness to this day.

In the U.S., officials say more people are lost to suicide than car deaths and homicides combined.

Worldwide 2,000 people take their own lives daily and 50,000 people attempt suicide daily, according to a news release.

Click here to buy your tickets and support a good cause.