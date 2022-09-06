City Council Members Select Braxton Winston As New Mayor Pro Tem

Charlotte has a new mayor Pro Tem. Fellow city council members unanimously selected councilman Braxton Winston to the position Tuesday evening.

The move breaks tradition since Dimple Ajmera was the largest vote getter in the city council at large election.

After a motion and second to nominate Winston, new council member Marjorie Molina made a substitute motion to nominate Ajmera. Ajmera says she was honored, but threw her support behind Winston to be unified.

The mayor Pro Tem seat was previously held by Julie Eiselt. Eiselt decided to not seek another term.