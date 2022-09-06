Food Truck Friday Coming To Downtown Albemarle September 9th

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Friday is my second favorite F-word right behind food trucks! Join the city of Albemarle on Friday, September 9th for the city’s monthly Food Truck Friday.

Officials say the event will be held downtown at Market Station, located at 501 West Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Multiple food trucks with a variety of menu options will be available.

At 6 p.m., officials say The Tonez will take the stage and provide free live music to everyone.

Officials say the next Food Truck Friday is scheduled for October 7th at City Lake Park.

Click here for more information on the Albemarle’s upcoming Food Truck Fridays.