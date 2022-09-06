Mecklenburg County Jail Confirms Its First Case Of Monkeypox

MECKLENBURG COUNTY — The Mecklenburg County Jail has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in an inmate Tuesday night.

Officials discovered the case during a scheduled health exam of all inmates. The individual has been placed in isolation

Most people will be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in Mecklenburg County starting Wednesday. It will now be available to:

– Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who are sexually active.

– People who have has sexual contact with gay, bisexual or transgender individuals in the past 90 days.

– People living with HIV or taking medicine to prevent HIV

– People who have has close contact with someone with monkeypox in the last two week.