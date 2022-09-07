Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas.

Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.

The sportsbook is open 24 hours daily, and the betting kiosks can be accessed at any time during the casino’s 24/7 operating hours, according to a news release.

Officials say patrons can now place wagers on an array of sports, including auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf, hockey, mixed martial arts and soccer.

“We’re very excited to bring a sportsbook and betting kiosks to the Catawba Two Kings Casino so our loyal patrons can enjoy sports wagering,” said Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority. “We also anticipate that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favorite teams.”

Officials say the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened in July 2021 with 500 gaming machines and expanded in December to 1,000 gaming machines, including electronic table games.

Several additional prefabricated modular structures have been added to the temporary facility to accommodate the sportsbook, according to a news release.

Officials say the Two Kings sportsbook and kiosks are powered by International Gaming Technology (IGT) under an agreement with the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority.

Delaware North is also advising on the sports betting operations at Catawba Two Kings Casino.

The Catawba Nation will operate sports betting at the casino under the terms of its compact with the State of North Carolina.