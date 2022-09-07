Edge On The Clock: Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence On Child Sex Abuse Allegations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chris Pine is breaking his silence on a viral moment in which many people on social media believe they saw Harry Styles spit on him. It happened during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival. Styles is seen taking his seat next to Pine. As Styles turns to sit, he appears to make a motion with his mouth. Pine then looks down at his pants, and eventually starts laughing. A rep for Pine tells People Magazine, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Plus, the late actor Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy. The Black Panther star, who died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer in 2020, won in the character voice-over performance category. It was for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in Marvel’s What If series. The award is Boseman’s first Emmy nomination and win.

And, Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence about a lawsuit accusing her and another actor of child sex abuse. Haddish and Aries Spears are accused of having groomed and molested two then-minor siblings. According to the suit filed in Los Angeles last week. Jane Doe and John Doe allege Haddish and Spears had them participate in sexually-suggestive videos in separate incidents in 2013 and 2014. Haddish posted on Instagram saying while the sketch was intended to be funny, it wasn’t funny at all, and she deeply regrets acting in it. They were 14 and 7-years-old at the time.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!