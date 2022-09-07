Free Outdoor Movie Series Continues At Camp North End This Fall

The Latest:

With sweater weather and spooky season right around the corner, Camp North End has decided to continue their free outdoor movies through the end of October.

Every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy iconic 80s & 90s movies courtesy of Aurora Star Lit Cinema at Camp North End.

Free retro arcade games will also be available against the backdrop of the historic Ford building.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on, and to come early if they want to pick up Camp food for a full dinner-and-a-show experience.

The movie lineup is as follows:

September 15th, 2022 – Grease

September 22nd, 2022 – Coming to America

September 29th, 2022 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

October 6th, 2022 – Jumanji

October 13th, 2022 – Ghostbusters

October 20th, 2022 – The Addams Family

October 27th, 2022 – Hocus Pocus

Officials say the event will be held rain or shine.

Click here to reserve your free spot.

Original Story (7/26/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of time to catch a free outdoor movie at Camp North End this summer!

Camp North End has partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema to bring back free outdoor movies on Thursdays beginning at 8PM all-summer-long.

Up Next, Camp North End will show The Breakfast Club in front of the historic Ford building on Thursday, July 28th.

The movie lineup is as follows:

July 28th, 2022 – The Breakfast Club

August 4th, 2022 – Jurassic Park

August 11th, 2022 – Clueless

August 18th, 2022 – Do The Right Thing

August 25th, 2022 – The Goonies

September 1st, 2022 – Hook

September 8th, 2022 – E.T

If there is inclement weather, officials say the movie may be moved inside the Ford building to help keep guests nice and dry.

Click here to pre-register for an upcoming movie.