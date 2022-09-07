More Employers Mandate Employees Be Back In The Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With summer coming to an end, companies are making another push for workers to return to the office following the Labor Day holiday. But that is not what some workers want. More companies are mandating that employees be in the office for a specified number of days per week.

About 56% of full-time U.S. employees (more than 70 million workers) say they can do their job from home, according to a June Gallup poll. But companies like Goldman Sachs, Tesla and Bank of America are requiring employees to return to the office.

About 6.5% of employees in the U.S. were teleworking last month, which is fewer than in July. A sign that some employees could be getting called back in.

Life Alliance Services Inc., President Kathy Kacher says of employers, “They’re feeling very confident about (bringing employees back in): it’s back to school, it’s back to the office, it’s back to reality.”

The unemployment rate in the U.S. is 3.7% percent, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics. Right now about 11 million U.S. jobs are unfilled. That’s about 2 open positions for every job seeker.

Our question of the night: is a return to the office a deal breaker for you?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson