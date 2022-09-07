Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County is reporting its second confirmed rabies case of the year after a skunk tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.
On September 6th, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with rabies.
The skunk was found on Deer Creek Drive when it made contact with a dog, according to a news release.
Officials say people can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:
- Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
- Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.
- If a bat is found inside your home, you should contact Animal Care Enforcement.
- If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.
- Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
- Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.
If there are any questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, please contact the Animal Care Enforcement Division at 829 Fairview Drive SW, Lenoir, N.C. 28645 or call 828-757-8625.
If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, please notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.