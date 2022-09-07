Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County is reporting its second confirmed rabies case of the year after a skunk tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

On September 6th, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with rabies.

The skunk was found on Deer Creek Drive when it made contact with a dog, according to a news release.

Officials say people can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:

Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.

Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.

If a bat is found inside your home, you should contact Animal Care Enforcement.

If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.

Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.

Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

If there are any questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, please contact the Animal Care Enforcement Division at 829 Fairview Drive SW, Lenoir, N.C. 28645 or call 828-757-8625.

If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, please notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.