Suspect Wanted For Intentionally Injuring Dog, Leaving It To Die In Caldwell County

CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Piedmont Animal Rescue is offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for severely injuring a dog and leaving it to die on the side of the road in Caldwell County.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement received a call regarding an injured dog spotted in the area of Abington Road and Valley View Circle.

At the scene, officers located a dog off the roadway.

Police say the dog suffered a severe injury and was taken to an emergency vet for care.

After emergency surgery, police say the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say they believe this dog was intentionally injured and left to die on the side of the road.

Anyone with information about the dog should contact Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement at 828-757-8625. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

