Tweetsie Railroad’s Haunted & Historic Ghost Train Returns September 23rd

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — From September 23rd – October 29th, Tweetsie Railroad will transform at night into a haunted attraction that the whole family can enjoy.

The spooktacular season of Tweetsie’s Ghost Train Halloween Celebration begins Friday, September 23rd and continues every Friday and Saturday night through October 29th.

“If you are looking for somewhere to take the whole family during the Halloween season, the Ghost Train is the place to be,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “We provide a fun and festive safe event for visitors of all ages.”

Officials say guests visiting during the day can still enjoy all of Tweetsie’s Wild West adventures, rides and attractions but, when the sun goes down, the park will undergo a full makeover complete with costumed characters, decorations, music and Halloween-themed attractions.

Younger children can take part in dance parties, trick-or-treat stations, themed photo opportunities and the all new Palace Spooktacular Show.

While adults and older kids can appreciate the scary night-time journey on the Ghost Train, walking through the hallowed halls of the Haunted House and exploring the murky Freaky Forest.

Officials say all guests will enjoy the park’s most popular amusement rides after dark in the Creepy Carnival.

Officials say the park opens at 7:30 p.m. on September 23rd, with the first Ghost Train scheduled for 8 p.m.

On October nights starting the 15th, 22nd and 29th, officials say the park will open at 7:15 p.m., with the first train scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Officials say tickets are sold in advance for a designated night with a scheduled train ride departure time.

Admission is $52 per adult and $35 per child (ages three-12), while kids under two are admitted free.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open for regular daytime Wild West themed operations, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, August 13th through October 30th.

General Daytime Admission is $58 per adult and $49 per child (age 3-12), while kids under two are admitted free.

Click here to purchase admission tickets for you and the family.