2022 Verse & Vino Is Back In Person This November with New York Times Bestselling Authors

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation announces the ninth annual Verse & Vino — an evening of great writers, great wine and library supporters. The evening will feature New York Times bestselling authors David Baldacci, Adriana Trigiani, and Sarah McCoy plus newcomer Javier Zamora. A fifth author will be announced shortly.

The evening is a memorable way to celebrate the joy of reading and reflect on the importance of libraries and literacy in our community. Sheri Lynch, author, speaker, and radio legend, will be the emcee. The event is expected to draw over 1,300 attendees to the Charlotte Convention Center on November 10, 2022.

This year’s Verse & Vino welcomes the following authors:

David Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling author, and one of the world’s favorite storytellers. His books are published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both feature film and television.

Sarah McCoy is the New York Times, USA Today, and international bestselling author of the novels Marilla of Green Gables, The Mapmaker's Children and The Baker's Daughter. She previously taught English and writing at Old Dominion University and at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Beloved by millions of readers around the world for her "dazzling" novels (USA Today), Adriana Trigiani is the New York Times bestselling author of twenty books of fiction and nonfiction, including her latest, The Good Left Undone — an instant New York Times best-seller, Book of the Month pick and People's Book of the Week.

Javier Zamora was born in La Herradura, El Salvador in 1990. His first poetry collection, Unaccompanied, was published in September 2017. Zamora was a 2018-2019 Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University. His memoir Solito tells the unforgettable story of his harrowing migration from El Salvador to the United States at the age of nine. Javier lives in Tucson, AZ.

Verse & Vino is an annual fundraiser for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation, which supports programs, services, digital and print collections, and a growing endowment for the future needs of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. It is presented by PNC Bank and supported by Honeywell, Bank of America, Southminster, Lowe’s, Rodgers Builders and many other corporations and private citizens.

“I have seen firsthand the immense popularity of Verse & Vino — even through a global pandemic. I’m looking forward to experiencing this event in person this year with over one thousand Library advocates,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s CEO and Chief Librarian Marcellus Turner, “The critical and commercial renown of authors we attract is proof of the national reputation of the event and our Library Foundation.”

This year, the Library Foundation hopes to raise $525,000 through Verse & Vino, to support the Library’s mission to create a community of readers and empower individuals with free access to information and the universe of ideas.

More information about Verse & Vino and this year’s featured authors is available at foundation.cmlibrary.org/verse-vino, and tickets can be purchased online or by calling Teleia White (704) 416-0603.