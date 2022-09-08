A Return To Tradition: Obamas Return To White House For Official Portrait Unveiling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A return to tradition. Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama were back at The White House for their official portrait unveiling. Wednesday’s event marks the Obamas’ first joint return to The White House since they left in 2017. Typically, portraits are unveiled during the first term of a president’s immediate successor. In this case, then-President Donald Trump did not schedule the ceremony.

The portrait of the former president depicts him in a black suit with a gray tie. The portrait of Mrs. Obama shows her in a blue dress, seated on a red sofa in The Red Room.

Former President Obama says, “When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better honest sense of who Michelle and I were, and I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can, too.” Mrs. Obama says, “For me, this day is not just about what has happened. It’s also about what could happen because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolly Madison. She was never supposed to live in this house and she definitely wasn’t supposed to serve as First Lady.”

President Obama held the last portrait ceremony in 2012, when he welcomed back former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

