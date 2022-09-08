Edge On The Clock: Jennifer Lawrence Says Line From 30 Rock Made Her Become A Democrat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Some great news for fans of The Weeknd. His doctors have cleared him to perform again after resting his voice. The entertainer abruptly ended his show over the weekend at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after losing his voice midway through a song. That decision drawing mixed reactions from fans. While many offered support and understanding, there were others who were upset that ticket refunds wouldn’t recover travel expenses like plane tickets and hotels for those who made the long trek to see him perform live.

Plus, Kim Kardashian is expanding her resume. She is now a Wall Street investor. Kim is partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with The Carlyle Group, to launch Skky Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media, and consumer products.

And, Jennifer Lawrence reveals the line from the TV show 30 Rock that made her become a Democrat. The award-winning actress says she always considered herself a Republican until she stumbled upon the sitcom in her teen years. The life-changing line for Lawrence was, “Just because I think gay dudes should be allowed to adopt kids and we should all have hybrid cars doesn’t mean I don’t love America.” Speaking in 2020, Lawrence said she saw the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies, but eventually realized the party’s social policies didn’t align with her views.

