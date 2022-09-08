Salisbury Fire To Pay Tribute To First Responders At September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Sunday, September 11th beginning at 8:30 a.m., members of the Salisbury Fire Department will gather to pay tribute to first responders.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will honor first responders and citizens who lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania on 9/11, as well as those first responders who lost their lives in Rowan County this past year.

Officials say the ceremony will be held at the Salisbury Fire Department Station #5 at 1402 South Main Street.