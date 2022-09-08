Troopers: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Colliding With Utility Pole In Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Troopers say a woman is dead following a collision in Caldwell County on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle.

Troopers say a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a utility pole and overturned.

The driver, Angelina Elizabeth Lanala Manuel, 20, of Lenoir, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision and was ejected, according to a news release.

Troopers say Manuel died at the scene due to her injuries.