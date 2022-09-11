Matthews Police Searching For Suspect After Woman Is Allegedly Assaulted On Trail

MATTHEWS, NC – Police are in search of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Crestdale Heritage Trail on Sunday, September 11th.

Officers responded to a call on Club View Lane near Crestdale Heritage Trail.

A woman reported that an unknown man approached her while walking on the trail and assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

The male suspect is described as a white male, around six feet tall with an athletic build, and dark hair.

Police are requesting help from residents with surveillance systems in the area to review their footage from midnight on Sunday, September 11th through the morning and report anything suspicious I found.

Anyone with reports or additional information is asked to call 704-847-5555. Anonymous tips can be submitted through a free mobile app. Follow the link below:

Safety Tips for Walkers/Joggers

1. Remain alert

2. Bring your phone in case of an emergency

3. Try to go with a friend or in groups

4. Go during daylight hours

5. Share your location and planned route with someone

6. Don’t go alone in isolated areas

7. Carry a personal safety device

8. Leave your headphones at home or at least keep them at a low enough volume for you to remain alert