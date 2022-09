1/24

CHARLOTTE, NC – Today Marks to 21st anniversary of 9/11. The nation is filled with memorial events to honor those that lost their lives.

Charlotte’s very own Romare Bearden Park has joined in the memorial services with a display of flags across the park.

Nearly 3,000 flags have been placed in the shape of the twin towers. Each flag is tagged with a picture and a name of a person the nation lost on that momentous day.