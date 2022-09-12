625-Pound Gator Caught In South Carolina

LAKE MARION, SOUTH CAROLINA — A 625-pound gator was caught over the weekend in Lake Marion in South Carolina.

Cordray’s, a meat processing shop just outside of Charleston, posted these pictures to facebook saying “Nick Gibert and crew with their 625 lb., 13′, Lake Marion gator.” Lake Marion is the biggest lake in South Carolina located outside of Orangeburg.

Alligator hunting season this year opened September 10th and runs until October 8th. According to the Department of Natural Resources in South Carolina “A hunter can only hunt in the unit for which he/she was selected.” They go on to say “no shooting of free swimming or basking alligators is allowed in the program.”