Queens Named Among Top 10 Regional Universities In The South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte has been named one of ten best regional universities in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Coming in at 9th place, Queens is a private institution that was founded in 1857 with a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,440 (fall of 2021), an urban setting and a 95-acre campus.

“Queens is on an amazing trajectory. Rankings or no rankings, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing throughout our 165-year history – provide an exceptional education for highly motivated and talented students who we know will become leaders and contributors in the Charlotte community,” -President Dan Lugo

Click here to see full list of rankings.