Rowan County Now Offering Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

ROWAN CO., N.C. — Rowan County Public Health is now offering bivalent boosters following the CDC’s decision to approve the new, updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the BA.4 or BA.5 strains, which currently make up 99 percent of all new cases in the U.S.

Officials say as new variants of the virus emerge, updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against COVID-19 and address waning vaccine effectiveness over time.

The CDC now recommends that everyone, who is eligible, to stay up to date on their vaccinations by getting an updated bivariant booster dose at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot (either since their last booster dose, or since completing their primary series).

Officials say Pfizer’s updated bivariant booster shot is available for anyone 12-years-old and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster will be available to anyone over 18-years-old.

Officials hope this additional layer of protection will help the community reduce transmission levels, especially for those ages five to 17, who continue to see a rise in cases.

Since August 8th, officials say the number of COVID-19 cases within this age group has almost tripled in Rowan County.

With the number of COVID-19 cases among our school-age youth rising and with our local wastewater study now showing higher traces of the virus, officials say it should not be surprising that Rowan County is once again considered high in the transmission for COVID-19.

Rowan County Public Health urges you to do the following things to help stop the spread of COVID-19: