Rowan County Now Offering Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

ROWAN CO., N.C. — Rowan County Public Health is now offering bivalent boosters following the CDC’s decision to approve the new, updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the BA.4 or BA.5 strains, which currently make up 99 percent of all new cases in the U.S.
Officials say as new variants of the virus emerge, updated boosters are intended to provide optimal protection against COVID-19 and address waning vaccine effectiveness over time.
The CDC now recommends that everyone, who is eligible, to stay up to date on their vaccinations by getting an updated bivariant booster dose at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot (either since their last booster dose, or since completing their primary series).
Officials say Pfizer’s updated bivariant booster shot is available for anyone 12-years-old and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster will be available to anyone over 18-years-old.
Officials hope this additional layer of protection will help the community reduce transmission levels, especially for those ages five to 17, who continue to see a rise in cases.
Since August 8th, officials say the number of COVID-19 cases within this age group has almost tripled in Rowan County.
With the number of COVID-19 cases among our school-age youth rising and with our local wastewater study now showing higher traces of the virus, officials say it should not be surprising that Rowan County is once again considered high in the transmission for COVID-19.
Rowan County Public Health urges you to do the following things to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay up to date on your vaccinations and make sure to get the new bivariant booster.
- Wear a high-quality mask when going out in public.
- Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Maintain ventilation improvements.
- Follow the recommendations for isolation, if you have suspected or a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- If you are at a high risk of getting very sick, talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions. They may suggest that you wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as a N95 mask, when indoors and out in public.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when inside with them. For more information on how to receive FREE tests at home, please visit NC DHHS or the USPS. You can also call us at 980-432-1800 or email our COVID Team at Covid-19@rowancountync.gov to schedule a pickup for at-home tests.
- Seek out a prescription for antiviral pills, such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, within the first five days that your symptoms appear. For more information on treatment, please visit the NCDHHS website.