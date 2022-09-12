“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Series Premiere Airing September 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jennifer Hudson makes an emotional hosting debut on the series premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing Monday, September 12th, and kicks off her new talk show with a blast from her past!

Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell joins the EGOT winner on her premiere episode for their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.

For the first time in 18 years, Jennifer and Simon discuss her elimination from “American Idol” and whether Jennifer would change anything about that night. The newly minted talk show host, rocking an outfit inspired by her “Idol” days, also asks Simon for his advice as she embarks on this new chapter.

Plus, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiere marks Jennifer’s 41st birthday and Simon helps her celebrate with presents and cake.

Premiere week continues with an all-star lineup of guests, including Magic Johnson, Mickey Guyton, Yvonne Orji, Hannah Waddingham, and Viola Davis.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.