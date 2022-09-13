Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management To Conduct Wireless Emergency Alert Test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management will conduct a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test.

Officials say the WEA text message will be conducted in a 0.5 square mile area around Charlotte Fire Headquarters at 500 Dalton Avenue and cell towers within the test area will broadcast the test.

No action is necessary upon receiving the test and there is no threat to safety, according to a news release.

Officials say the text message will contain a link to a survey.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office was selected to participate with the Federal Communications Commission in the test.

Launched in 2012, officials say WEA is a tool for authorized government agencies to reach the American public during times of national emergency.

Officials say it is also used locally to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other critical situations through alerts on cell phones.

In the event of a local emergency, officials say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office has the capability to send a WEA message within Mecklenburg County.

Participating in the WEA test will allow Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management to better understand the effectiveness of this system and ensure that the correct methods and systems are in place to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster, according to a news release.

Officials say if for some reason the test has to be canceled, the back-up date is Tuesday, September 20th at 3 p.m.