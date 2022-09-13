Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $200,000 Scratch-Off Prize

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game.

Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $62.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.